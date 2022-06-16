City seeks developers for African American museum in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is searching for developing firms and individuals to build a new African American Museum and Cultural Arts Center in the Historic Westside. As part of the first phase of revitalizing the historically black neighborhood, city leaders look to create a space where the community can see the contributions African Americans have made to Southern Nevada, the U.S. and the world.

"If we don’t know our history, we won’t know where we’re going, said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear. "That’s vitally important to our entire community, and also the state and the entire country."

The city is accepting proposals from companies with experience in developing state-of-the-art museums that can exhibit national and local art, on a scale similar to the African American museums in Washington D.C. or Atlanta.

"I think this would be a destination. People who come to las vegas, outside of going to the strip, you’re going to come down and take a look at our African American and Cultural Museum right in the Historic Westside."

Major revitalization projects are completed or underway as part of the HUNDRED Plan created back in 2016, including Legacy Park and the preservation efforts of the Moulin Rouge, the first African American casino resort.

Proposals for master plans to develop a museum and cultural arts center are due by July 7. Councilman Crear said there is no set timeline of when the facility will open, but he’s hoping to see it completed in the next three to five years.