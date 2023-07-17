City of North Las Vegas offering free swim lessons for kids

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering free swim lessons to kids.

It's thanks to a grant from the Southern Nevada International Code Council.

There are three separate classes. One is for kids between six months old and three years old. A second class is for kids three to five years old and the third class is for kids between six and 12 years old.

According to city officials, the two-week session kicks off on July 28 and runs through Aug. 6. It's a 30-minute class at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Classes will be at the Silver Mesa Pool, which is located at 4095 Allen Lane off of West Alexander Road.

City officials said registration is underway and you can learn more on the city's website.