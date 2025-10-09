City of Las Vegas to raise parking rates for downtown visitors. Here's what you'll have to pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up, drivers — parking in Las Vegas is about to experience a price hike starting next Monday.

On Thursday, the City of Las Vegas shared that parking rates will rise on October 13, after "a comprehensive market-rate analysis of city-managed parking facilities."

Here are the new rates the city said will take effect next week:



On-street parking: $1 more per hour

Meters: $2-4 more per hour

Public surface parking lots: $1 more per hour

According to the City of Las Vegas, "monthly permit rates also will be adjusted for city-operated garages and select parking lots, beginning with the November 2025 billing cycle."

Though the price of parking is increasing, the City of Las Vegas said that the current parking rates "remain below market averages across all categories," as confirmed by two independent third-party consultants. The city shared that the adjustment still allows for Las Vegas to rank "among the lowest for major cities."

Not looking to spend an extra few bucks to park? The City of Las Vegas did announce that their "Lunch Spot" on-street parking program will give you an extra hour of free parking Monday through Friday in the Arts District, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (instead of the previous end time of 1 p.m.).

You can learn more the parking changes by visiting www.lasvegasnevada.gov/parking.