City of Las Vegas to discuss new bills addressing animal abandonment, hoarding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas could enforce new laws addressing animal cruelty around the valley.

On Wednesday, the city council will discuss and vote on two separate bills that target animal abandonment and hoarding.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sponsored the two bills up for discussion.

The first bill will limit the number of animals that a pet shop or breeder can sell to one person or household during a calendar year.

The store will need to keep track of the number of pets sold. Currently, there are no regulations monitoring the number of pets being sold at a pet store. Seaman says violators can face a $500 fine.

"We are only allowed to have six dogs in a household or six cats, so why sell more than that to one person in a year," Seaman said.

The second bill is aimed at deterring the abandonment of animals.

According to Seaman, people in the City of Las Vegas can face a $200 fine for "abandoning " their pets, but with the new bill, she hopes to increase the amount to $1,000.

"We have seen so many animals dumped in the desert, duped anywhere," Seaman said. "What's happening with rescues right now is when they rescue the animal, they usually have medical expenses in the thousands because-- if the animals make it-- because they are eating metal and other things and they are in really bad shape."

Seaman tells Channel 13 the two bills were inspired by two high animal cruelty cases in the valley.

Back in July 2024, Channel 13 told you about the heartbreaking story of Reba the French bulldog.

She was found inside a black sealed plastic container amid the scorching summer heat. She unfortunately died. Two people were arrested in connection to the case.

The second bill was inspired by the Las Vegas couple accused of hoarding over 200 animals. Suspects Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller now face a slew of charges.

"I just see that the board see the common sense. These bills are inspired by real stories-- heartbreaking stories and I think that as a city, it is important that we take care of our animals," Seaman said.

However, two council members are raising questions about the bills.

“You are confident that if we pass this, the businesses will accurately report?" said the councilmember.

“They have no choice," responded the city worker.

Meantime, an animal advocate who was been at the forefront of the two cases is glad the bills are being discussed.

“This is not a magic bullet law," said Gina Greisen, president of Voters for Animals. “But this is another tool in the toolbox for when we see these egregious cases."

The Las Vegas City Council meeting will be held Wednesday inside City Hall. People are encouraged to attend the meeting and share their thoughts on the two bills.

