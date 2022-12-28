City of Las Vegas quashes 35K traffic warrants ahead of new law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced that the municipal court has quashed — or rejected through legal procedure — nearly 35,000 active warrants, as well as eliminated fees associated with those active warrants.

In 2021, Governor Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 116 into law, which converts some minor traffic violations that are currently prosecuted as criminal misdemeanors, into civil infractions. That means that individuals will not be subject to arrest for committing these infractions, according to city officials.

The new law officially goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and anyone who receives traffic violations — such as driving with broken tail lights or driving with people in the back of a pickup truck — can be ticketed. But violators will no longer see jail time for not paying those fines.

Individuals who want to see if their cases were impacted by the quashing of warrants may check online at lasvegasnevada.gov/municipalcourt and click “check status of a warrant.” Those with additional questions may call 702-38COURT, or by visiting the customer service counter at the Courthouse located at 100 E. Clark Ave.