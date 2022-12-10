City officials set to host traffic ticket workshops ahead of new law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to Nevada’s traffic laws beginning next year. Minor traffic offenses will no longer be criminalized.

Henderson resident and former firefighter Brad Kreutzer has responded to crashes in the valley for years and has seen many people get hurt in minor incidents.

"My family is on the road. I got grandchildren that are starting to drive. I don't think anything good could come from that," said Kreutzer.

"It is concerning because, at the end of the day, I have my family out on the road," said driver Jose Quintero.

The new law goes into effect on January 1st that decriminalizes minor traffic offenses in Nevada. Beginning in 2023, anyone who receives traffic violations such as driving with broken tail lights or driving with people in the back of a pickup truck can be ticketed. But will no longer will violators see jail time for not paying those fines.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy says that even though people won't be put behind bars, there will still be consequences.

"In many cases, the court could send that unpaid bills to collections, which could garner your wages or even place leans on your properties," said McCurdy.

To help educate drivers here in the valley about the new law, Commissioner McCurdy and judge Belinda Harris will be hosting traffic ticket workshops.

"We don't want anyone to be incarcerated for the inability to have the money to pay a minor traffic violation," he said.

Traffic Ticket Workshops will be held Tuesday, December 13th, 6 - 7 pm at Pearson Community Center, 1626 W. Carey, Las Vegas. Wednesday, December 14th, 6 - 7 pm at Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas.