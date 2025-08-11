City of Las Vegas offering services to help with household lead paint and leak repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced two new programs to help with keeping valley homes safe and up to date.

The city is offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to improve health and safety for those with small children.

The city was awarded a 48-month grant by the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes to help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards.

This program is free to eligible households, but homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located within city limits.

Requirements include:

Property was built before 1978

Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits

For landlords, if the property becomes vacant within the first three years of service, the property owner must give priority to families with a child under 6 years old for at least three years

Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines

WATCH | How to find out if your home has lead paint

How to know if your home contains lead paint

The city is also partnering with the Las Vegas Valley Water District to offer help with active water leaks.

Homeowners could receive up to $7,500 in financial assistance for repairs.

Requirements include:

The home must be located within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction

The household’s annual income must be less than $76,150 for a household of four or $53,350 for a single occupant

The home must be the primary residence of the homeowner

Funding must be used to repair water leaks at the home, including leaks from the on-site service line that connects homes to water meters

For those interested, CLICK HERE to register.