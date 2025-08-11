Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

City of Las Vegas offering services to help with household lead paint and leak repairs

City offering services to help with household lead paint and leak repairs
KTNV
City offering services to help with household lead paint and leak repairs
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced two new programs to help with keeping valley homes safe and up to date.

The city is offering lead-hazard assessments and remediation in older homes to improve health and safety for those with small children.

The city was awarded a 48-month grant by the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes to help develop cost-effective ways to reduce lead-based paint hazards.

This program is free to eligible households, but homeowners and/or property owners must qualify to participate and be located within city limits.

Requirements include:

  • Property was built before 1978
  • Household has a child under the age of 6 years old who resides or frequently visits
  • For landlords, if the property becomes vacant within the first three years of service, the property owner must give priority to families with a child under 6 years old for at least three years
  • Household meets Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines

WATCH | How to find out if your home has lead paint

How to know if your home contains lead paint

The city is also partnering with the Las Vegas Valley Water District to offer help with active water leaks.

Homeowners could receive up to $7,500 in financial assistance for repairs.

Requirements include:

  • The home must be located within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction
  • The household’s annual income must be less than $76,150 for a household of four or $53,350 for a single occupant
  • The home must be the primary residence of the homeowner
  • Funding must be used to repair water leaks at the home, including leaks from the on-site service line that connects homes to water meters

For those interested, CLICK HERE to register.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school