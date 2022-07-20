City of Las Vegas launches 'Our Future East Las Vegas' initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has issued an initiative aimed at making improvements to the East Las Vegas area including economic development, housing options, public infrastructure and neighborhood services.

“East Las Vegas is a special community of hard-working families and small businesses and we want to hear from them as we develop a long-term vision for Ward 3,” Ward 3 Councilwoman, Olivia Diaz said. “We are really looking forward to receiving feedback on what services, improvements or amenities are a priority for community members.”

The initiative, known as Future East Las Vegas, is part of the city’s 2050 Master Plan. The initiative asks that residents take a survey to help identify needs and what they would like to see in their community.

“The 2050 Master Plan provides a roadmap into the coming decades,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “As we continue to plan for a sustainable future, the city wants to hear from residents about what is most important for their neighborhoods and quality of life.“

As part of the initiative, the city will be hosting several community events and engagement opportunities and creating a stakeholder-working group to help encourage residents to take part in the survey and become engaged.