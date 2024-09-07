City of Las Vegas hopeful new ordinance could help curb copper theft in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, the City of Las Vegas unanimously approved an ordinance that makes it illegal to buy scrap metal and city officials believe it could help curb the increasing copper theft problem plaguing the valley.

Earlier this week, Channel 13 spoke with the owner of Good Pie, Vincent Rotolo, who reports his businesses was struck by copper thieves over the Labor Day weekend.

He said the alleged thieves managed to get on top of his roof and break into his A/C unit that keeps his walk-in cooler cold and steal the copper wire.

"We found that our walk-in cooler was at over 60 degrees. All the product in there was kind of spoiled and really had a detrimental effect on our dough," Rotolo told us on Tuesday.

Channel 13 spoke to him again on Friday about the new ordinance and how he feels about the new regulations.

"We are really thrilled that the city council would take action and approve this ordinance," Rotolo told us. "And we want to continue to work towards a better future for our community."

The new ordinance makes it illegal for people to buy scrap metal if it is being transported in a shopping cart or walk-up basis. It's unlawful to purchase 7-Strand Copper Wire that has been burned in whole or in part to remove insulation, unless the purchaser has evidence identifying the seller and that the wire was lawfully acquired.

Violations will result in misdemeanors and a $500 fine.

Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen said the language in the ordinance is the same language being used in ordinances in Clark County, North Las Vegas, and Henderson.

"[That's] under LVMPD's guidance so we can tackle this as a regional issue," he said.

"Very thankful that they passed it, I think it's the first step to helping completely resolve the problem," said Marissa Pretkus, owner of Horse Trailer Hideout.

Pretkus said her business was struck back-to-back by copper thieves.

Just like Rotolo, the thieves also made their way up her roof and gutted her A/C units and compressors and took off with the copper wire.

"It was about $50,000 in damages," said Pretkus. "It could bankrupt a business completely."

While business owners are optimistic the new regulations could help them, they also remain cautious.

"The only concern I have is them implementing the punishments behind the ordinance because if there's no follow through on the action then it's virtually pointless," said Pretkus.

Businesses also said Metro has increased patrolling in the area and set up cameras around the Arts District.

