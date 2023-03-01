City of Las Vegas could approve cannabis lounge regulations Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today could be the day the City of Las Vegas finalizes its rules for cannabis consumption lounges.

After delaying the vote two weeks ago, the council will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss approving some changes to the ordinance.

There will be a group of cannabis stakeholders at the meeting- hoping to convince council members to make some changes in the final hour- two main issues include a 1,000-foot distance rule and licensing fees.

With a vision of creating a “new Amsterdam,” many cannabis entrepreneurs are eyeing the Arts District to set up the future lounges. Similar to how visitors and locals can walk from bar to bar and enjoy shopping and dining in between, stakeholders want to see the same for cannabis lounges.

The way the current ordinance stands, it’ll be a battle to make that happen. It says cannabis lounges must be at least 1,000 feet apart- about the length of two and a half football fields.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman says she’s satisfied that lounge owners can apply for a waiver for that rule- that way the city has more oversight over an industry that’s so new.

Co-founders of the local non-profit Chamber of Cannabis, Tina Ulman and Dani Baranowski, say it’s just another barrier that makes it more difficult for a business to succeed.

“We don't have that for restaurants, bars, casinos. So why would we discriminate against cannabis venues? Especially after cannabis consumers and the industry has done such a fantastic job at breaking stereotypes and stigmas, driving revenue for our state, driving tax dollars, increasing jobs, and just being a great member of the community,” Ulman said.

Having these clustered together just like we do on Main Street with Brewery Row, what that's going to do is drive more people to all the surrounding businesses as well,” Baranowski added.

The non-profit also takes issue with what they’re calling pricey license fees- claiming it’s another burden on small business owners who don’t have banking or lending ability like a traditional business.

KTNV will be at the city council meeting at 9 a.m. We’ll keep you up to date on whether the city gives the final stamp of approval.

To view the full ordinance up for approval, click here.