City of Henderson warns community to be wary of 'individuals posing as City employees'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — See City of Henderson employees in your neighborhood claiming your water needs testing? The City warns that these individuals are not actually employed with them, and are instead posing as officials.

Heads up! We’ve received reports of individuals posing as City employees, claiming they need to test your water. These are not City employees and we will never demand to enter your home.



If you're unsure, do not let them in. Call our office at 702-267-5900 to verify or report. pic.twitter.com/UspQO5bKfv — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) October 16, 2025

According to the City's recent social media post, their employees will never demand entry to a home. If you come across these individuals, you are advised to deny them entry and call the City of Henderson's office at 702-267-5900 to report or verify their validity.