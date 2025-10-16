Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Henderson warns community to be wary of 'individuals posing as City employees'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — See City of Henderson employees in your neighborhood claiming your water needs testing? The City warns that these individuals are not actually employed with them, and are instead posing as officials.

According to the City's recent social media post, their employees will never demand entry to a home. If you come across these individuals, you are advised to deny them entry and call the City of Henderson's office at 702-267-5900 to report or verify their validity.

