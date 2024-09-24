City of Henderson seeks community feedback for safety around Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson wants to hear from you about the improvements the community wants to see around Boulder Highway.

'Connecting Communities to Transit' is part of the 'Reimagine Boulder Highway Project.' The city is now inviting those who live in the area to participate in a walkability study to hear about concerns and improvements that can be made specifically for people walking and biking near bus transit lines along Boulder Highway.

The city and the RTC of Southern Nevada received a 700,000 dollar grant from the FTA to complete the study. The city said the study will help them not only design new concepts and zoning recommendations in the area, but also guide possible new developments like housing, shops and restaurants.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 24, the public is invited to walk around areas near Boulder Highway with city officials and urban design and walkable city advocate Jeff Speck to discuss where improvements for pedestrians and cyclists can be made. The first study is happening at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Horizon Drive.

A Walkability Forum and open house are happening Wednesday, Sept. 25. The forum will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The open house will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will take place at the America First Center on 222 South Water Street in Henderson.

If you'd like to participate in the walking audits, the city highly recommends you RSVP on their website.

Below is the full list of locations, dates and times of each walkability survey:

