City of Henderson celebrates the Fourth of July with fireworks at Heritage Park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Thursday, the City of Henderson will celebrate the Fourth of July at Heritage Park with a fireworks display and a night full of fun activities with thousands of residents.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with live music from the country group Six One Five Collective. The event will also feature food vendors and various fun activities leading up to the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The city encourages everyone to stay cool by bringing coolers with water, tents for shade, umbrellas, blankets, and picnic chairs. However, please do not bring glass bottles, alcohol, weapons, barbecues, or dogs.

Justin Emerson from the City of Henderson says it's going to be a great time but reminds the public that the event is more like a picnic than a tailgate.

"It's going to be a fun night and a safe night for everybody, and we're all going to have a blast," Emerson said.

Visit the City of Henderson’s website for a full list of prohibited items and more information.