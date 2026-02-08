City of Henderson asking for public input on future of Lake Mead Parkway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has launched an online survey inviting residents to provide input on the future of the Lake Mead Parkway corridor between Interstate 11 and Lake Las Vegas.

The Lake Mead Parkway study seeks community feedback on transportation, mobility and public use to help inform future improvements.

In addition to the online survey, the City will host a series of in-person public meetings. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the America First Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the study, ask questions and provide direct feedback.

The survey will be available online until March 15.

