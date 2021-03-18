Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

City of Las Vegas hosting hiring events for nearly 300 summer positions

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
help wanted
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:51:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is seeking individuals to work full-time this summer in Parks and Recreation. The city will host interview sessions for the positions on March 27 and April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city of Las Vegas Human Resources Office, 833 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Positions include front desk/cashier, site leader, lifeguards, aquatics instructors, pool managers, laborers and more. Those interested must be willing to commit to work starting May 3.

Applicants who submit an application and pre-register will be contacted via e-mail to self-schedule an interview time slot prior to the event. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged.

To register and apply for summer positions visit the city website here. To register and apply for aquatics positions visit the city website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018