City: Funding for The Animal Foundation not discussed because of audit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The possibility of more funding for the Animal Foundation is in limbo. After Clark County commissioners decided not to discuss the idea during Tuesday’s meeting, the Las Vegas City Council decided to do the same on Wednesday during their meeting.

“The item has been stricken,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman during the meeting.

According to a city spokesperson, the item was stricken down because “the city has contracted to have an audit conducted on the Animal Foundation.”

In a statement, the spokesperson said in part:

“That audit is underway and the mayor indicated that the city council voted to strike today’s item as they want to see the results of the audit before moving forward with an item like that.”

But dozens of protesters showed up in front of city hall before the city council meeting holding up signs that said, “Save our Animals. Build our Shelter.”

Tweet: https://twitter.com/jaewonnews/status/1681690371385098241

Animal advocates want the city to consider the idea of a new city run animal shelter.

“It’s time for the city to start investing in the homeless animals out here,” said Bryce Henderson, one of the leaders of a new movement called Give Me Shelter Las Vegas. "We're here to tell them stop giving money for the animal foundation who is misusing these funds.”

Despite Mayor Goodman mentioning several times the item was stricken, many people made public comment.

Last month, the Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey gave a presentation to Clark County commissioners asking for more taxpayer money to build a call center. Grey claimed it could help with animal intake and wait times.

In a statement, a representative from the Animal Foundation said:

“The Animal Foundation looks forward to continuing a robust conversation with the City of Las Vegas and Clark County about the state of animal welfare in our community. More time for collaboration will allow us to not only address issues mitigated by the call center but discuss a more holistic approach to the increasing demand for the shelter's services.”