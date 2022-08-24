City Council of Boulder City approves new water conservation efforts

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The City Council of Boulder City has unanimously adopted changes to city ordinances involving water conservation, using measures recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Federal, state, and municipal water providers in the Colorado River basin have worked together for more than a decade to slow the decline of Lake Mead water levels which include shortage guidelines and a drought contingency plan. With some exceptions, the majority of the changes take effect on September 15, 2022.

“We are working on several projects to eliminate water waste and conserve the water we use,” said Taylour Tedder, City Manager. “We appreciate the lead SNWA has taken and the guidance they provide as we work to be better stewards of this precious resource.”

The City set aside American Rescue Plan Act funding for several conservation projects. One example includes the council-approved removal of 721,000 square feet of turf at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

Similar changes are being proposed throughout Southern Nevada.

Other updates to City ordinances include:



Effective January 1, 2023, allowing water to continuously flow or spray into the public right-of-way, gutter, street, sidewalk, etc. is prohibited (with minimal exceptions, such as the use of water to clean driveways, sidewalks, or household items; emergency use; vehicle washing; and water needed for construction projects).

Turf installation at new schools, parks, and cemeteries must meet specified requirements, such as water-smart landscaping.

Effective January 1, 2023, new swimming pools cannot exceed 600 square feet in area and must drain into the sewer.

Watering is prohibited on Sunday.

Installing any turf in new residential construction is prohibited.

Restrictions on man-made lakes and the operation of certain water features are added.

Additional enforcement provisions are being added to assist the City with enforcing the code. Civil violations will be addressed through a “notice of violation.”

The proceeds of any fines collected are required to be used for water conservation purposes including customer incentives such as turf rebate programs, smart irrigation meters, and water efficient irrigation systems.