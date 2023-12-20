City council approves proposal to buy shelter from The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council approved a proposal to buy the Lied animal shelter from The Animal Foundation on Wednesday morning.

After years of allegations of poor conditions, the new contract will see the city purchase the Lied shelter from the Animal Foundation and take over its operations. At the same time, the city will open up bids to other organizations. Additional details of this proposal include that the Animal Foundation will be required to take in strays immediately without an appointment.

The operations will still be managed by The Animal Foundation until their contract with the municipalities expires in June 2025.

Municipalities will also set up three oversight committees to monitor TAF. Furthermore, TAF will be required to operate a call center with live attendants from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Discussions are also in the works about building a new animal shelter in the southwest part of town, according to Bryce Henderson, the President of No Kill Las Vegas.

He appeared during the public comment portion of the council meeting, sharing, "Las Vegas has been at this for 11 years, and this is the first time that I think there's a real possibility we could have someone else running the animal shelter other than the Animal Foundation."

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman made a statement ahead of the unanimous vote, stating, "Today's vote will be the first step towards finding a long-term solution that serves the needs of animals in our residence."