City accepting applications to add names to Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is accepting applications for additional names to be included in the city's veterans memorial.

Standing next to Henderson City Hall and originally inscribed with 1,213 names, the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall today bears the names of more than 2,000 veterans and soldiers who have served our country.

The six categories in which veterans may be honored on the memorial include:



Korean War veterans

Deceased veterans

Vietnam veterans

Persian Gulf War veterans

Global War on Terror veterans

Veterans Killed in Action

Veterans must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service to be eligible to have their name included on our Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. Documentation verifying the years of service and residency must be submitted.

Applications can be submitted HERE until Sept. 25 to be recognized during the city's annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 7, 2026.