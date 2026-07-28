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City accepting applications to add names to Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall

Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall
City of Henderson
Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is accepting applications for additional names to be included in the city's veterans memorial.

Standing next to Henderson City Hall and originally inscribed with 1,213 names, the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall today bears the names of more than 2,000 veterans and soldiers who have served our country.

The six categories in which veterans may be honored on the memorial include:

  • Korean War veterans
  • Deceased veterans
  • Vietnam veterans
  • Persian Gulf War veterans
  • Global War on Terror veterans
  • Veterans Killed in Action

Veterans must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service to be eligible to have their name included on our Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. Documentation verifying the years of service and residency must be submitted.

Applications can be submitted HERE until Sept. 25 to be recognized during the city's annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 7, 2026.

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