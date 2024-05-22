Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Circle K offering discounted gas prices for limited time ahead of Memorial Day

Circle K Fuel Day Pop-up
Circle K
Circle K Fuel Day Pop-up
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 15:36:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a rise in gas prices expected as summer gets closer, Circle K has announced another Circle K Fuel Day.

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, Circle K will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Circle K will also donate 10% of the profits from gas sales during the event to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation in honor of Memorial Day.

To find participating Circle K locations, visit CircleK.com/FuelDay.

Watch our previous reporting regarding why gas prices are going up in Las Vegas.

Gas prices going up in Las Vegas Valley: Here's why

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH