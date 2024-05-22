Circle K offering discounted gas prices for limited time ahead of Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a rise in gas prices expected as summer gets closer, Circle K has announced another Circle K Fuel Day.

From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, Circle K will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Circle K will also donate 10% of the profits from gas sales during the event to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation in honor of Memorial Day.

To find participating Circle K locations, visit CircleK.com/FuelDay.

