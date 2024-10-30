Circa reveals 106 new luxury rooms and suites in hotel tower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests will soon have more options when they stay at the Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, resort officials announced they are introducing 106 new rooms and suites to the existing hotel tower.

That includes:



Four panoramic sunset suites, which are 1,187 square feet with a king bed, a living room with a wet bar, mini-fridge, dining table and built-in beds

72 single king rooms, which are 439 square feet with a king bed, couch, and mini-fridge

24 double king rooms, which have two king beds with a couch and mini-fridge

Four single king premium rooms, which are at the end of the hallway and can connect two single rooms for a total of three king beds that guests can use

Circa

Ryan Gobuty

Circa

"Circa continues to sell out every Friday and Saturday. This was the ultimate catalyst in deciding to expand our room inventory," CEO Derek Stevens said in a press release. "When we built Circa, we intentionally left space unfinished so we could analyze demand over time and determine which room types to add based on popularity and need. Listening to the guests' feedback, we decided to expand two of our most requested room types — Panoramic Sunset Suites and Single Kings."

According to the resort, the new additions will boost their total room inventory by 20%.