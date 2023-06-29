Circa, Amazon partner up to offer Alexa services in all rooms and suites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Technology is going to make life a little bit easier for guests at Circa Resort & Casino.

On Thursday, the resort said they had partnered up with Amazon to offer Alexa-supported technology in all of its rooms and suites.

From the comfort of their own rooms, when using an Echo device, Circa officials said guests can order food from Saginaw's Delicatessen, place housekeeping requests like ordering additional pillows and towels, play music, make calls to the front desk, make restaurant reservations, set wake-up calls, and make phone calls.

Circa officials add the Echo devices will allow them to track things like performance metrics, commons requests, and response times.

"Hotels know their guests and Amazon provides new capabilities to help make the experiences they deliver more effortless and enjoyable," said Bram Duchovnay, director of Alexa Smart Properties. "We're excited about the deployment at Circa because they're as obsessed about their customers as we are ours and we know the unique Alex experiences they're building and deploying at scale will surprise and delight their guests."

Circa and Amazon both worked with Hotel Genie to build and implement the infrastructure to link Alexa-supported devices with existing phone systems for routing Alexa calls and supporting caller ID when guests and hotel staff conduct calls.

"We worked with Amazon and Hotel Genie to deploy technology that betters experiences for our guests and staff at Circa Resort & Casino," said Circa co-CEO and founder Greg Stevens. "We worked with Amazon and Hotel Genie to build and scale technology that not only makes guests' stays smooth and fun with creative offerings but also facilitates excellent communication with our staff for an array of needs during their visit."

According to Circa and Amazon officials, Circa is the first hospitality property to implement these features with Hotel Genie-s Voice Bridge technology.