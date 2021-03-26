Circa Resort and Casino prepares for March Madness week 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As March Madness continues, Circa Resort and Casino is preparing for another big weekend.

Owner Derek Stevens said Circa was built with sports in mind, so it is no surprise that this casino hold the World's largest sports book.

"We're getting ready for second round of Basketball coming up here it should be a great great week for Las Vegas, sweet 16 is always a great weekend over here," Stevens said.

March Madness activities in Las Vegas | 2021

Circa had a big turn out during Week 1 of March Madness and Nevada's Gaming regulators did remind casino's about pool capacity after several pictures and videos went viral on social media showing crowded areas.

Circa says they are staying committed to COVID-19 guidelines and they are operating at 50% capacity due to the mandate.

