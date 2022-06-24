Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Child pronounced deceased after Las Vegas police respond to drowning call

FV-0c_3UUAAxrZ7.jpeg
Sean DeLancey / KTNV
LVMPD received a call around 4:26 p.m. regarding a possible drowing. near the Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Officers arrived and said they located an unresponsive juvenile.
FV-0c_3UUAAxrZ7.jpeg
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 00:18:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD received a call around 4:26 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible drowning near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

Officers arrived and said they located an unresponsive juvenile. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.

LVMPD provided an update Thursday night saying the child has been pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH