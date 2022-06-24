Child pronounced deceased after Las Vegas police respond to drowning call

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD received a call around 4:26 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible drowning near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

Officers arrived and said they located an unresponsive juvenile. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.

#BREAKING: Police are on scene of the possible drowning of a juvenile at the Siegel Suites near Flamingo and University Center.

Few details at the moment.

Juvenile transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/KZkHiBTJBd — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) June 24, 2022

LVMPD provided an update Thursday night saying the child has been pronounced deceased.