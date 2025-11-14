Child killed in road rage incident on 215 freeway in Henderson, sources tell Channel 13

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A child is dead after a road rage incident on the freeway in Henderson Friday morning, sources with knowledge of the investigation have told Channel 13.

In an official statement, the Henderson Police Department confirmed its investigation into a "road rage incident" in the area of the 215 freeway and Gibson Road.

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🔴 Henderson police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m.:

As of 9:06 a.m., westbound lanes of Gibson Road were closed in the area. The ongoing investigation is also impeding traffic at the US 95/I-11 interchange to westbound 215.

Police add that there is no danger to the public, and the suspect is in custody. The Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol is said to be assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately shared, but police are expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

"We advise the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes," a Henderson spokesperson stated.