Child hit in crash in east valley, Las Vegas Metro investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in the east valley.

It happened near Orchard Valley Drive and Sahara Avenue, between Sloan Lane and Tree Line Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Details are limited, but police confirmed the crash involved a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, Metro said, and the investigation is ongoing.

