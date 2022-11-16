Watch Now
Cheyenne High School placed on lockdown due to a ‘verbal altercation’ between students

Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 20:29:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The principal of Cheyenne High School, Anthony Nunez, says that a verbal altercation between students led to a temporary lockdown Tuesday.

The statement from Nunez can be seen below:

“This is Anthony Nunez, Principal of Cheyenne High School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. Today, our school was placed in a brief lockdown when the new instant alert system was activated when staff notified administrators of a verbal altercation between students. CCSD PD cleared the school to return to normal operations.”

