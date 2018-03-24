Fair
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KTNV) - A charter bus carrying 30 Henderson students caught fire Friday afternoon while returning from a science camp in Big Bear, California.
The driver pulled over in time for the students to evacuate the bus. It was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.
Students and staff lost all of their possessions.
The students are from Slam Academy Charter School.