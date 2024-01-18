Charged for gas, but nothing in the tank. Vegas woman reports issue at local gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is offering a warning to drivers after a possible "meter creep incident" at a valley gas station.

Andrea Diserio took to social media to warn her neighbors about a problem her roommate encountered while pumping fuel at the Shell gas station on Cimarron and Flamingo last Wednesday.

She said that he stopped at the station before heading to work, but after he stopped pumping, the meter kept running, billing him for gas he wasn't getting.

"You're being charged, and you are not even pumping gas in your car," DiSerio said.

Diserio said her roommate captured a possible meter creep incident on camera. In the video, you can see that he holds the nozzle near the meter, and despite not pressing on the nozzle, the meter keeps charging slowly.

"He pumped up to the 20 dollars he was going to get. Now, how much of that was actually gas and how much that was money he was basically donating to this station?" DiSerio said.

Her roommate then went inside the station, which is also a Green Valley Grocery store, to explain what had happened to a manager.

"She said, 'There's really nothing I can do,'" said DiSerio. "He asked if he could put a bag over the hose so that nobody else could use it, and she refused to give him a bag. She told the clerk to give him 25 cents so that he could leave."

It's not the first time this same gas station has come under scrutiny for possible pump creep. In 2017, Channel 13 reported on a similar situation at the station.

Driver Emily Donnell complained she was a victim of pump creep.

"The pump was still going and charging us money," said Donnell to the ABC 13 reporter. "There was no gas coming out."

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said pump creep is not common in the valley, but it can happen.

"Typically, because of mechanical failures. The pumps are out on the elements, and just like with any mechanical device, failure can be associated," said Weights and Measures inspector Dan Deike.

He said crews routinely inspect gas pumps every year.

Deike adds that if the machines pass inspections, a sticker indicating so is placed on the pump. The sticker also provides information on where people can submit complaints about possible pump creep issues.

If the pumps don't pass the inspections, the machines are also placed out of service.

"We subsequently tag the device out of service and notify that repairs need to be made before it can return for service."

Diserio said her roommate plans to file a complaint with the Division of Weights and Measures, and Deike says his department will then investigate.

Channel 13 reached out to the gas station for a response:

In a statement, a representative for Shell Global said the following:

"Similar to other major oil companies, our U.S. Shell retail fuels business and its licensees supply quality motor fuels primarily to independent wholesalers and dealers, who operate under the Shell brand and sell Shell-branded fuels. We expect site owners to operate safely, ethically, and in compliance with all applicable laws. Customers can contact their local state's attorney general if they have any concerns."

Green Valley Grocery told us they are aware of the problem and are investigating.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said it's important people report pump creep issues right away. They said if the incidents are not reported, they won't be able to fix possible issues.

To report a possible pump creep incident, people can call: (775) 353-3782 or visit agri.nv.gov/ce to submit the complaint.