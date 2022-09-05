Watch Now
Chaos at the Cannery: North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl

Police in North Las Vegas are searching for teenagers responsible for a brawl at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road over the weekend.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 10:02:38-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video shows the chaos at a North Las Vegas movie theater over the weekend.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a string of fights that broke out at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road.

Police say the fights started with a group of teenagers. The brawl then moved to the parking lot.

Witnesses tell KTNV people were panicking, falling down and blocking emergency exits during the fray. No major injuries were reported, police said.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

