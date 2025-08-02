Channel 13's Steve Sebelius inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A notable voice in Nevada political journalism, our very own Steve Sebelius will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame in recognition of more than 30 years of excellence and contributions to his industry and community.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Steve has interviewed political figures at the highest echelons, from local leaders to Nevada governors to U.S. presidents. His roster of interviewees includes President Donald Trump, former President Jimmy Carter, then-Senator Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and nearly all of the 2016 presidential field.

The Nevada Press Foundation will officially induct Steve this September in Fallon, Nev., alongside three other distinguished journalists being honored for their contributions to Nevada journalism.

"Steve Sebelius is widely recognized for his commitment to accuracy, fairness, and insightful political reporting and opinion writing. Over more than 30 years in Nevada newspapers, he worked as a reporter, editor, and columnist for the Las Vegas Sun, Las Vegas CityLife, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, covering everything from local politics to the Nevada Legislature. Sebelius also contributed to the professions through teaching at UNLV, mentoring young journalists, and providing commentary on public affairs television programs. He currently serves as a political reporter at KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas, where he remains an influential voice in Nevada media." — Nevada Press Foundation

Other inductees include Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent, Nancy Streets of the Elko Daily Free Press and 1977 Pulitzer Prize winner Norman Cardoza of the Reno Gazette-Journal.

“These four journalists exemplify the courage, commitment, and passion that define the very best of Nevada journalism,” said Brian Allfrey, executive director of the Nevada Press Foundation. “Their work has shaped public discourse, held institutions accountable, and mentored the journalists of tomorrow."

Congratulations to Steve Sebelius on a well-deserved achievement!