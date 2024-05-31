Channel 13 highlights Hawaiian coffee shop Hi Coffee Cafe for AAPI Heritage Month

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Friday, for the final day of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Channel 13 is highlighting Hawaiian business Hi Coffee Cafe, which stands out for its unique blend of flavors and traditions.

Owner Troy Sakaguchi opened the Hawaiian-themed coffee cafe in Henderson eight years ago. All coffee beans are imported from Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. In addition to warm coffee, the cafe sells Hawaiian breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and different cold brew flavors such as Kona, blueberry, and macadamia.

Sakaguchi said he was motivated to open the cafe to try something different. He wanted to bring Kona coffee to the Las Vegas area, also known as the "Ninth Island." He also credits the community and customers for a large portion of the cafe’s success.

“Our community is amazing. We just got nominated for the AAPI award, and every day we get new customers,” Sakaguchi said.

Hi Coffee Cafe is open every day except Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at 90 S. Stephanie Street in Henderson.

