AAPI restaurant spotlight: Mint Indian Bistro in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This AAPI Heritage Month, we asked you to tell us what local Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants deserve a shoutout.

A bunch of you reached out and nominated a restaurant, including the one I went to this week: Mint Indian Bistro in Spring Valley.

The sights, sounds, and smells of authentic Indian cuisine greet patrons at Mint Indian Bistro, where every dish is made fresh.

Ulzun Mehta, co-owner of Mint Indian Bistro, emphasizes the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere, particularly for first-time visitors.

"People come with the fear when they walk in, 'Oh, I've never tried Indian food,'" Mehta said. "Our staff is highly trained. When you order your food, they will ask you what kind of spice level you want. We have highly trained staff; they can help you."

Mint Indian Bistro also offers a buffet-style lunch, banquet space, and a wide variety of Indian dishes.

This visit to Mint Indian Bistro was inspired by viewer suggestions. If you know of any other AAPI restaurants that deserve recognition, please email us at desk@ktnv.com.

