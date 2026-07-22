LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Channel 13, we love to be able to give back to our community.

Our employees spent Tuesday morning alongside volunteers with Serving Our Kids Foundation to fill 3,000 weekend meal bags for Clark County students facing food insecurity.

Channel 13 helps pack meal bags for thousands of Clark County students facing food insecurity

"As we get ready to go back to school, this is a critical time for kids that need a little meal support on the weekends," KTNV vice president and general manager John Cook said.

Serving Our Kids Foundation already delivers 6,000 bags a week to Clark County School District elementary and middle school students.

The organization says there are more than 100,000 food-insecure children in Clark County, with the number of children in need growing 23% over the past two years.

"We're fighting childhood food insecurity in our county and we depend on our partners like Channel 13 to get us there," Michalle Hoehn, executive director of Serving Our Kids Foundation, said.

According to the organization, an $11 donation provides a weekend meal bag for a child for a month. A $99 donation provides a weekend meal bag for a child for an entire school year.

To learn more about Serving Our Kids Foundation or to find out how you can help, click HERE.