LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is taking our commitment to listening to Southern Nevadans directly into the community.

Several members of the Channel 13 team, including Tricia Kean and Linh Truong, hosted a “Let’s Talk” event Friday at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas, giving locals an opportunity to talk directly with our team about the issues affecting their lives.

Among the concerns we heard were the impacts of the valley’s growth, including housing affordability, jobs and safety on our roads.

WATCH | Channel 13 hears from locals concerned about unsafe roads, housing and growth

Channel 13 hears from locals concerned about unsafe roads, housing and growth

For Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet co-owner Doug Kays, opening his business to the community for events like this is worth it.

Kean asked Kays what he is seeing in the community that he would like Channel 13 to advocate for.

“Safer drivers,” Kays said. “I've traveled throughout the country. I've been in most large cities. I've been around the world. I have never seen drivers drive this recklessly, this dangerously, this fast.”

His concern about dangerous driving was one of several issues raised as our team spent the afternoon listening to locals about what they want to see addressed in Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 will continue listening and taking your concerns directly to the people who can provide answers.

If there is an issue affecting your neighborhood, family or community that you think we should look into, tell us through Channel 13’s Let’s Talk initiative at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.