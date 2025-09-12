Channel 13 announced as official broadcast partner of inaugural Las Vegas Fan Prix

The countdown to the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is on.

Formula 1 returns to the Las Vegas Strip in less than two months, and this year promises to be the best yet for locals who want to get in on the fun.

The first-ever Fan Prix Festival is coming to Resorts World, and Channel 13 will be the exclusive broadcast partner.

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean will host this year's inaugural event. In addition to meeting him, racing fans can get an inside look at the cars, meet drivers and much more.

The three-day Las Vegas Fan Prix is happening Nov. 20 to Nov. 22 at Resorts World, and the best part is, it's free for fans.

Come join in on the fun with Channel 13, Romain Grosjean and our partners at Resorts World. We hope to see you there!