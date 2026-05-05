Changes could be coming for some RTC routes and fares. Here's how to share your thoughts.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes could be coming to RTC services and fares, but officials say they want to hear from you before those become official.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the changes would help address rising operating costs and increased demand while maintaining reliable service.

These changes include fare increases and pass eliminations for both paratransit and transit riders, as well as route and timing changes for transit service.

ROUTE CHANGES

Changes will be coming this fall once the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit service begins.

This is set to replace the current Route 109 with the Red Line, running every 12 minutes. This is set to extend service in the Medical District and more of Downtown Las Vegas while improving frequency to Harry Reid International Airport.

With the launch of the Maryland Parkway Red Line, the Centennial Express will be restructured to eliminate duplicate service and provide increased access to intersecting routes.

RTC is also proposing changes to routes 209 and 401.

FARE CHANGES

RTC is proposing increases to all fare options, and even eliminating some, including three-hour passes, three-day passes for Strip services, and all but two paratransit services.

Locals have from now until June 23 to share their thoughts. You fill out those surveys HERE.

We are also interested in hearing your thoughts on these proposed changes by RTC. You can submit those by clicking on the banner below: