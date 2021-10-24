Watch
Local News

Actions

Ceremony held for 'Tom Hawley Way' in remembrance of longtime Las Vegas traffic reporter

items.[0].videoTitle
The city of Las Vegas dedicated a portion of a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 15:29:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas dedicated a portion of a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley.

‘Chopper Tom’ worked for the local NBC news affiliate in Las Vegas for more than 30 years before recently losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

RELATED: Longtime Las Vegas traffic reporter Tom Hawley has died

The ceremony took place on Saturday at Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street, where Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear joined Hawley’s friends and family for the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH