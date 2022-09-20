CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provides statement after death of pilot

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — The Chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association Fred Telling provided a statement following the recent death of a pilot.
On Sunday a plane went down resulting in the death of Aaron Hogue.
Tuesday, Telling released a statement regarding the plane crash.
Hello and good afternoon, my name is Fred Telling, Chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. I am here today to provide an update to the event I spoke about yesterday that we always wish would never happen.
Yesterday we lost a member of our race family during the Jet Gold Race on the third lap, Jet race #29, “Ballista,” piloted by Aaron Hogue.
Aaron’s death affects everyone in our September family deeply. While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everyone to think, pray, and to honor Aaron and the passion he had for life, and certainly for air racing.
I hope that all who are affected by this sad event can support each other through the stages of grief so we may all begin to find healing. I ask you all for prayers and well wishes for Aaron’s family who were present and witnessed this tragedy.
After the incident, we suspended remaining air operations and all activities and events which would normally be part of our Sunday night closing Awards Ceremony. Instead, we invited all who wished to join us to be together to help each of us deal with the grief we feel, and hopefully find strength in our being a true September family.
The outpouring of sympathy and support for Aaron was evident and profound, as over 1,000 people from our race classes, staff, volunteers, board of directors, and supporters attended. Their love and fierce solidarity were very moving.
There are of course many questions surrounding this event, but as it is an active investigation, we must defer to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). We will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available, and we ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult circumstances.
Thank you, and God bless.
Fred Telling