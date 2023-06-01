Celebration of Life for Faith Lutheran High School student open to the public Thursday

The family of a 17-year-old Faith Lutheran student who died earlier this month is inviting the public to a celebration of life on Thursday.

Donavyn Propst was a senior at Faith Lutheran High School when he tragically died in a motorcycle crash on May 19.

Last Week, members of the Faith Lutheran community gathered to memorialize the late teen.

Now, on Thursday, June 1, the family is inviting everyone to a ceremony that is open to the public to celebrate Donavyn's life.

The event will be at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church on Lone Mountain Road at 6:30 p.m.

In an Instagram post by the school, administrators said, "The Faith Family grieves the loss of Donavyn here on Earth and rejoices in the promise of his eternal life in heaven. We hope to see you tomorrow night!"