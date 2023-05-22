Families, friends gather to celebrate life of Faith Lutheran student killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends of a Faith Lutheran High School senior gathered Sunday night to celebrate a life that was cut short following a motorcycle crash last week.

17-year-old Donavyn Propst passed away following the crash in northwest Las Vegas on Friday.

Propst had been active at the school, participating in various activities, including football and wrestling, and had plans to attend Arizona State University later this year.

On Sunday, several hundred gathered to pay their respects and remember a young man who touched many, said Kat Stokes, Faith Lutheran High School's principal.

"He was that kid that everybody knew, that got along with everybody," Stokes said. "He was very involved and had lots of friends on campus. He was excited about the future."

Those at the vigil sang, laughed, cried, and marveled at how many people Propst influenced.

Stokes said Propst will be memorialized at Friday's high school graduation ceremony as well. She added that counselors have been made available to Faith Lutheran students.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner identified Donavyn's cause of death as "blunt injuries" sustained in the crash.