Faith Lutheran High School wrestler dies after Friday crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A senior at Faith Lutheran High School has died following a traffic accident on Friday.

Principal Kat Stokes sent a letter to parents and the wider community about the accident.

She said the school will be organizing resources for parents and students next week following the death of senior Donavyn Propst.

The Faith Wrestling Instagram page posted about Donavyn's death. Saying, in part, "Late this afternoon, we were informed that one of our previous wrestler, Donavyn Propst, had passed away. He only wrestled for a year but was able to make an impact on the team during such a short period."

Full statement from Stokes:

Dear Faith Family, It is with a very heavy heart I share with you that one of our seniors, Donavyn Propst was in a traffic accident this afternoon and has passed away. We will be organizing things on campus next week for students and parents and I will update you as plans continue to form. Please know the admin team, counselors and I are more than willing to talk with you, pray with you and help you navigate this tragedy. But now, please join me in lifting up his family in prayer.

Heavenly Father, we come before you today heartbroken and sad. We pray you give Donavyn’s family comfort and peace during this time. We ask that you wrap your loving arms around our students and community as we navigate this loss. God, we know our time on earth is short, and there is joy at the end because of Your promise, but sudden tragedies are hard to navigate. I ask for Your blessing and peace on us all, in Your Son’s name we pray. Amen. In Him, Ms. Stokes