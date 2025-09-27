CDC warns of listeria outbreak in recalled products that left one sick in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On September 26, the CDC warned against consuming recently recalled pre-packaged meals that have caused listeria outbreaks across the country, with one illness now confirmed in Nevada.

CDC

The affected meals include:



Marketside beef meatball marinara linguine meals

beef meatball marinara linguine meals FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo meals

These products, according to the CDC, are no longer for sale in stores. If you have recently purchased these products, you can check if they have been recalled by clicking here.

CDC

The CDC said consumers should avoiding eating these pre-packaged meals, recommending either returning or disposing of the products. Clean all areas these meals might have come into contact with, including refrigerators, containers, and surfaces, the CDC said.

If you suspect you have symptoms of listeria, the CDC advises contacting your healthcare provider immediately.

More information from the CDC regarding this recall and listeria can be found by clicking here.