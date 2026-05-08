CCSD, UNLV, CSN report Canvas service restored after nationwide outage

LALS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning that Canvas services are slowly being restored to students in the Las Vegas Valley.

An alert posted on the University of Nevada Las Vegas website notes that as of Friday morning, access to WebCampus (Canvas) has been restored, and that system operations have resumed.

We also received a notice from the College of Southern Nevada that access to Canvas has been restored and normal system operations have resumed.

Shortly after, the Clark County School District posted that service had been restored.

This comes after the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach at Canvas on Thursday.

The social media post from CCSD said that according to Instructure, the incident involved unauthorized changes to certain platform pages. The issue has been contained, and there is no evidence that user credentials were compromised or that data was accessed or shared outside the system.

We brought you extensive coverage Thursday evening on how the outage was affecting students across the valley, especially for college students in the midst of final exams, which you can watch here:

CCSD, UNLV, CSN confirm cybersecurity incident with Canvas system

The messages from each institution went on to say that faculty are encouraged to provide flexibility for students, and it is recommended to download any essential materials needed for the remainder of the respective semesters.

We also reached out to the Nevada System of Higher Education as many NSHE institutions were affected by the outage, and below is the full statement we received in response: