CCSD trustees approve second $9M settlement in bus driver sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has agreed to pay $9 million to the family of a student who was sexually abused by a bus driver.

The CCSD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the settlement for a second victim of Michael Banco on Thursday night.

Banco is serving 35 years to life in prison for molesting students with special needs. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to molesting students who were 3 and 4 years old at the time.

This is the second $9 million settlement approved by CCSD in the case. A previous settlement was reached in February of 2022.

Lawsuitsaccused district employees of failing to notice the abuse or take action.