CCSD trustees approve $9M settlement in bus driver sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trustees for the Clark County School District have agreed to pay a $9 million settlement after a former bus driver abused students.

Michael Banco was convicted in 2015 of sexually abusing two students with special needs in the back of his school bus. Banco is now serving a life sentence in prison.

At Thursday's meeting of the Board of Trustees, several parents thanked the victims and their parents for coming forward.

"As a mom to three special needs children who were once non-verbal, and a special education advocate, I want to say to the victims and their families: I'm incredibly sorry for the pain and suffering you've wrongly been put through," one mother said, "but I thank you for pursuing justice, and for holding CCSD accountable."

The final details of CCSD's settlement with the victims are not expected to be made public.