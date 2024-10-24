CCSD to discuss budget shortfall in upcoming board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is expected to provide an update on the budget shortfall in Thursday's board meeting.

The budget is the third item on the agenda— Channel 13 will stream the meeting here.

Watch the CCSD board meeting live at 5 p.m.

Last week, the Nevada Department of Education sent a letter to CCSD to show their work in determining and mitigating budgetary shortfalls amid district issues. On Monday, the school district responded and according to the CCSD interim superintendent, Dr. Brend Larsen-Mitchell, these mistakes were preventable.

According to Dr. Larsen-Mitchell, all of these budget issues are due to two "root causes" in the district she labeled as "insufficient process documentation and communication" and "organizational and process silos."

Channel 13's Jhovani Carrillo will be tracking every step of the meeting and providing you with updates when they become available.