CCSD superintendent search continues, district will hire firm to help with hiring process

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Clark County School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire a firm, which would seek community input and assist in finding a new superintendent for the school district.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, announced his plans to resign from the role in January after holding the job for nearly six years.

For hours, trustees met to discuss how they would go about the hiring process and whether they’d prefer a local or nationwide search for candidates.

Members of the Clark County Education Association, a union that represents nearly 20,000 educators in southern Nevada, voiced concerns about a local search.

“We believe that there are some potentially qualified people nationally, so there should be a search,” said John Vellardita, executive director of CCEA.

“It is worth every cent we will spend and every minute we will take to identify the best possible person to be our school superintendent,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president of the Vegas Chamber.

Earlier in the day, more than a dozen organizations issued a letter to the School Board requesting for a national search for the next superintendent of the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

The organizations that signed the letter are ACLU of Nevada, Andre Agassi Foundation, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees, Clark County Education Association, Council for a Better Nevada, The Engelstad Foundation, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Community Foundation, Nevada Resort Association, Nevada State AFL-CIO, Retail Association of Nevada, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Vegas Chamber, Windsong Trust and Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

A national search for a new permanent superintendent could take an estimated three to six months and cost between $60,000 and $100,000, according to meeting materials.

A local or state search could take one to two months and cost anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000.

Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, who was previously deputy superintendent under Dr. Jesus Jara, is currently serving as interim superintendent. She is not excluded from applying for the permanent position.