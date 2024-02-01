CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara could leave district before contract is up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara could be leaving before his contract is officially up.

On Wednesday, the district said the CCSD Board of Trustees will consider an agenda item to end Superintendent Jara's contract sooner than the contract's expiration date of June 2026.

"This decision is being considered due to the mutual benefit of both parties, recognizing that CCSD is in the strongest possible position to consider this transition. This is a natural transition point as the district embarks on revising our five-year plan, which is set to expire this year.



Over the last five years, Superintendent Jara and the board have sought to improve student outcomes, strengthen the district's finances, and implement systems to support student learning.



We currently have a unique opportunity to lead the district on a path forward without disrupting the district's stability and remaining laser-focused on student outcomes in our district." CCSD Board of Trustees

On Wednesday, the Clark County Education Association said it's time for the CCSD School Board Trustees to "do the right thing" and "end his employment at the school board meeting on Feb. 7, 2024".

"With over 75% of our members expressing a loss of confidence in his leadership, our front-line educators know first-hand the damage done with Jara's misleadership for our 300,000 students' education. We were not alone in our call for a leadership change. Nevada's state leaders, including Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannazarro, have also called for his resignation or termination.



We must now raise the bar for who can become a superintendent. What is clear in the 'Jara experience' is that we need a higher standard of qualification to become a superintendence, one that is rooted in accountability and transparency. Community members and elected officials should be deeply concerned about the current school board's capacity to hire a competent and capable leader for our district. Our students' education is at stake." Clark County Education Association

The Clark County Education Association is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. We will continue to follow this developing story and update you on the latest.