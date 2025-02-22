CCSD superintendent candidates prepare for first round of interviews

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next week, the Clark County School District superintendent candidates will go through their first round of interviews.

Those will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Earlier this week, the district narrowed down its list of candidates to four. Three of the candidates have local ties.



. Jon Anzalone . Jhone Ebert . Ben Shuldiner . Jesse Welsh

Locally, we have Jesse Welsh, Jon Anzalone and current interim superintendent Jhone Ebert. Ben Shuldiner is from Lansing, Michigan, and is the only candidate who has not previously worked in the valley.

The interview process will be open to the public. Both sessions will start at 5 p.m. at the Edward A. Greer Education Center.

Next steps

First round of interviews

On Feb. 24 and 25, the Edward A. Greer Education Center Board Room will be filled with the candidates for a first-round interview.

Each candidate will prepare a presentation for the board highlighting how they match the leadership profile.

Each candidate will have 45 to 60 minutes for the presentation and the questions from the board.

Training for the finalists

Each finalist will have one on one training with Dr. Alsbury virtually. This process will ensure that the finalists understand CCSD Board's model and is willing to commit to it.

Second round of interviews

These interviews will be in a similar format to the first ones. They will take place at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on March 10 at 5 p.m.

Day in the district possibilities

March 10 and 11 will consist of sessions and events at selected schools. This gives the board an opportunity to use a feedback form.